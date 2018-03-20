Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reveal Claire Ptak Is Making Wedding Cake

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced they’ve chosen pastry chef Claire Ptak, owner of London-based Violet Bakery, to create their wedding cake.
The lemon elderflower cake will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers to represent spring.
Ptak, who is from California, formerly worked as a pastry chef under Alice Waters at Chez Panisse in Berkeley. Upon moving to London she worked at The Anchor and Hope and staged at St John and Moro.
She then started her own business as a market stall on Broadway Market, East London, cooking from home.
Ptak opened Violet Bakery in 2010, with a focus on using high quality, seasonal and organic ingredients in her cakes. She also works as a food stylist and food writer.
Markle previously interviewed Ptak through her lifestyle website TheTig.com where she celebrated food and travel, and featured interviews with friends and role models to discuss philanthropy and community.
The royal couple said they are very much looking forward to sharing the cake with wedding guests on 19 May.
Ptak said: “I can’t tell you how delighted I am to be chosen to make Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding cake. Knowing that they really share the same values as I do about food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and most importantly flavour, makes this the most exciting event to be a part of.”
Check out some of her beautiful creations below...