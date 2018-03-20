Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reveal Claire Ptak Is Making Wedding Cake

The lemon elderflower cake will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers to represent spring.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced they’ve chosen pastry chef Claire Ptak, owner of London-based Violet Bakery, to create their wedding cake.

Ptak, who is from California, formerly worked as a pastry chef under Alice Waters at Chez Panisse in Berkeley. Upon moving to London she worked at The Anchor and Hope and staged at St John and Moro.

She then started her own business as a market stall on Broadway Market, East London, cooking from home.

Ptak opened Violet Bakery in 2010, with a focus on using high quality, seasonal and organic ingredients in her cakes. She also works as a food stylist and food writer.