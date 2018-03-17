Not The Royal Wedding: The Moment We Knew We'd Spend Our Lives Together

Love, according to fairytales: breath-taking first meetings, highly-charged glances, and whirlwind romances. Love, according to real life: friendship, breakups, and the dawning realisation that actually, you’re made for each other.

For Emma Tretton and Rachel Sutton, and Shailesh Patel and Monica Chauhan - two of the couples sharing their stories as part of HuffPost UK’s ‘Not The Royal Wedding’ series celebrating couples getting married on 19 May - it was absence that made their hearts grow fonder.

Monica, 33, and Shailesh, 35, had two false starts to their relationship. Or three, if you count Shailesh’s unrequited schoolboy crush on Monica. “I’ve always liked Monica ever since I was very little. At that age in primary school you don’t really understand what it is, but I knew I ‘fancied’ her. I was too shy to even tell anyone, so I just kept it to myself,” he says. But while Shailesh was smitten all along, it took Monica much longer and some on-off dating to decide he was the man she wanted to be with.

[READ MORE: Not The Royal Wedding #1: Meet the couples getting hitched on the same day as Harry and Meghan]

Meanwhile Emma, 26, and Rachel, 27, broke up for a year - before realising that they were meant to be. So, as both couples prepare to get married, we asked them: “When did you know you’d met ‘the one’?” Their stories are a refreshing reminder that not all relationships start like a Hollywood romance.

SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW LIFESTYLE Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Podcast

Snapchat

Google+

Pinterest