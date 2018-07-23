Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Samantha Defends Her Right To Appear On 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Samantha Markle has defended her right to go on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, after alluding to the fact she would be appearing on this summer’s series last week.
Having already all-but-confirmed her place on the upcoming ‘CBB’ line-up, Samantha was interviewed on Monday’s ‘Good Morning Britain’, where she was asked about whether she felt like she was “cashing in” on her half-sister Meghan Markle’s sudden global fame.
“First of all, people don’t know about me, I’ve worked in media most of my life and in broadcasting,” Samantha insisted. “So because my sister is suddenly Royal isn’t grounds for me to stop doing all that.
“Let’s face it, we all have to survive, money makes the world go round, so if you want to call that cashing in, that’s fine. But no one in media would refuse a paycheck for talking about the Royals, and as a family, we’re not subject to Royal protocol, certainly here in America. If you want to call it cashing in, I think that’s a little bit ridiculous.”
Conversation then turned to ‘CBB’, to which Samantha said: “I’ve worked in media most of my life, why would I not? Why would I stop living because I have a family issue going on?
“I don’t think she’s intelligent enough to be able to separate the two, whether you’re a celebrity or a Royal, you have a high public profile and that’s subject to discussion within the media.
“Back to the issue of cashing in, the media make billions of dollars off social issues and talking about the Royals. I don’t see how we’re any different.”
She added: “No one has a copyright on our life experiences. We’re each individuals with our own life experience.
“With all due respect, it’s not just Meg, we’re entitled to share that, we’re entitled to be open about it, if we can shed some light on some issues for the public, then great. We can enjoy the process. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. It’s not disparaging, it’s not harmful.
“For someone to say, ‘Oh you shouldn’t take any money, you should turn down a paycheck’, go tell your boss you don’t want a paycheck for interviewing me because that’s cashing in.”
However, when asked to confirm that she was appearing on the series, which has an ‘Eye Of The Storm’ theme, featuring celebrity contestants caught up “in their own media storms”, Samantha joked: “I would tell you, but then I would have to kill you, so... I don’t want to find myself in locks and stocks, quite frankly.”
Other rumoured “stormy” housemates heading into the ‘CBB’ house, for what could be the show’s final outing on Channel 5, include former ‘TOWIE’ star Dan Osborne and ‘Love Island’ alum Gabby Allen, both of whom were recently forced to deny claims that they had slept together while she was still with ex-boyfriend Marcel Somerville.
Actress and prominent Scientologist Kirstie Alley is also reportedly on the list of potential contestants, as is former TV presenter John Leslie, who was acquitted of an accusation of sexual assault earlier this year.
The most recent series of ‘CBB’ wrapped up in January, and had a ‘Year Of The Woman’ theme, with producers keen to change the tone of the show to make it more centred around serious debates relating to gender roles and sexism.
Drag performer Courtney Act came out on top in the live final, ahead of former Tory MP Ann Widdecombe.
‘Good Morning Britain’ airs every weekday from 6am on ITV.