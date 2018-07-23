Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Samantha Defends Her Right To Appear On 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Samantha Markle has defended her right to go on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ , after alluding to the fact she would be appearing on this summer’s series last week.

“First of all, people don’t know about me, I’ve worked in media most of my life and in broadcasting,” Samantha insisted. “So because my sister is suddenly Royal isn’t grounds for me to stop doing all that.

“Let’s face it, we all have to survive, money makes the world go round, so if you want to call that cashing in, that’s fine. But no one in media would refuse a paycheck for talking about the Royals, and as a family, we’re not subject to Royal protocol, certainly here in America. If you want to call it cashing in, I think that’s a little bit ridiculous.”

Conversation then turned to ‘CBB’, to which Samantha said: “I’ve worked in media most of my life, why would I not? Why would I stop living because I have a family issue going on?

“I don’t think she’s intelligent enough to be able to separate the two, whether you’re a celebrity or a Royal, you have a high public profile and that’s subject to discussion within the media.

“Back to the issue of cashing in, the media make billions of dollars off social issues and talking about the Royals. I don’t see how we’re any different.”