Meghan Markle Robin L Marshall via Getty Images

Meghan Markle has (sort of) returned to acting, but, no, it’s not for a reboot of Suits.

The Duchess of Sussex is cheekily appearing as a background actor in a new Instagram ad for Clevr Blends latte company, of which she is an investor, according to People.

The video shows Clevr co-founder Hannah Mendoza walking viewers through the Clevr HQ as employees work in the background.

Advertisement

Meghan is one of those “employees,” and pops in working a variety of jobs, including on the “fulfillment crew” and as a member of the “very smart, only slightly nerdy digital team”.

The video also shows her handing Hannah a drink from a fridge and greeting a team member.

Meghan’s public involvement with Clevr dates back to December 2020 when she sent a gift basket of company products to Oprah Winfrey.

“This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritises building community alongside her business,” Meghan said in a release at the time.

Advertisement

Since marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan has taken a step back from acting, but did lend her voice to the Disneynature documentary Elephant, which was released in 2020.

Meghan also fronted the interview series Archetypes as part of a big-money deal with Spotify, and co-presented the Netflix series Live To Lead alongside her husband, the Duke of Sussex.