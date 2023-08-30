Suits Creator Reveals One Word The Royals Apparently Didn't Want Meghan Markle To Say On Air

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pictured during Queen Elizabeth II's Jubilee in 2022 KIRSTY O'CONNOR via Getty Images

Suits creator Aaron Korsh has claimed he was “irritated” by the Royal Family’s supposed interventions when it came to Meghan Markle’s character after she began dating Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex was still playing Rachel Zane in the US drama when she met her future husband, and her character was eventually written out of the show in the lead-up to their wedding.

Prior to that, however, Aaron has alleged that the Royal Family “weighed in on some stuff” to do with Meghan’s character, which left him rather displeased.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “I will say, and I think Harry put this in the book, because I heard people talking about it — [the royal family] weighed in on some stuff.

“Not many things, by the way, but a few things that we wanted to do and couldn’t do, and it was a little irritating.”

Aaron went on to say that one particular grievance was related to the term “poppycock”, which he’d planned to have Meghan’s character say as a nod to his in-laws, who use the term regularly.

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane during the sixth season of Suits USA Network via Getty Images

“The Royal Family did not want her saying the word,” the producer and writer claimed. “They didn’t want to put the word ‘poppycock’ in her mouth. I presume because they didn’t want people cutting things together of her saying ‘cock’.”

Interestingly, Aaron said the term was then changed to “bullshit” in the script, adding: “There was maybe one or two more things, but I can’t remember.”

Asked how the Royal Family got their hands on the script in the first place, Aaron said: “I don’t know how they got ’em. I was aware that they were reading them because I got the feedback, but I don’t remember the process by which they got them.”

Aaron Korsh Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images

Buckingham Palace had no comment when contacted by HuffPost UK. We have also contacted representatives for the Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry previously wrote about Meghan leaving Suits – and the alleged royal interference that preceded it – in his book Spare, which was released at the beginning of this year.

“Meg packed up her house, gave up her role in Suits. After seven seasons,” he wrote.

“A difficult moment for her, because she loved that show, loved the character she was playing, loved her cast and crew – loved Canada.

“On the other hand life there had become untenable. Especially on set. The show writers were frustrated because they were often advised by the Palace comms team to change lines of dialogue, what her character would do, how she would act.”