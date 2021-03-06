Meghan Markle’s Former Suits Co-Star Slams 'Obscene' Royal Family Over Bullying Claims

A former co-star of Meghan Markle has spoken out to defend her ahead of her and Prince Harry’s TV interview with Oprah Winfrey. Patrick J. Adams, who starred alongside Meghan in the US series Suits, posted a lengthy Twitter thread on Friday evening, labelling the Royal Family “obscene” for “promoting and amplifying accusations of bullying” against her. The actor, who played Meghan’s love interest on the legal drama until she quit the show in 2018, went on to accuse the royals of being “bankrupt of decency”.

Getty Patrick J Adams and Meghan Markle in Suits.

“Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits,” the 39-year-old tweeted. “From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued.”

He went on to say that Meghan “has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear.” “It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world but I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her,” he continued. “And then they welcomed Archie. And on any sort of decent planet that would be a time to stop sharpening the knives and let these two people enjoy the magical early months and years of starting a family. But we don’t live on that planet and instead the hunt continued.”

Several teaser clips of the Duke and Duchess Of Sussex sitting down with Oprah have been released ahead of the US airing of the interview, including one where Meghan accuses the royal family of “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and husband Prince Harry. Patrick also addressed claims of bullying made against Meghan, who is pregnant with her second child. Buckingham Palace said it was launching an investigation into the allegations. “It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of ‘bullying’ against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health,” Patrick wrote.

