Meghan Markle Claims Palace Is 'Perpetuating Falsehoods About Us' In New Oprah Clip

Meghan Markle claims the palace is “perpetuating falsehoods about us” in the latest clip from Oprah Winfrey’s upcoming interview with Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex.

In the clip, Oprah asks Meghan, “How do you feel about the palace hearing you speak your truth today?”

“I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” Meghan says in the new teaser.

“And if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean ― there’s a lot that has been lost already,” the duchess added.