Meghan Markle Reveals If She'll Ever Make A Return To Acting

Meghan Markle left acting behind when she announced her engagement to Prince Harry ― and she recently confirmed that she’s not looking to return to the big screen for any roles anytime soon.

Variety unveiled its Power of Women cover with the Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday, alongside an accompanying interview where the royal was asked about a possible return to her old career.

Advertisement

“No. I’m done,” Meghan said before couching her answer just a bit. “I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.”

Though she might’ve left acting for good, the Archewell founder said she would be supportive if either of the couple’s two children – Archie and Lili – decided to chase a career in entertainment.

Variety unveiled its Power of Women cover with the Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday. Ramona Rosales for Variety

“I would say, ‘Great!’ When you become a parent, you genuinely want your kids to find the things that bring them complete joy,” the former “Suits” actor said.

Advertisement

“They’re our kids, obviously, and they’re part of a legacy and a tradition and a family that will have other expectations,” she added. “But I want them to be able to carve out their own path. If it’s the entertainment industry, great. And also, good luck.”

Meghan explained: “There are so many people that will talk about what opened the door for my children. But it still takes talent and a lot of grit. We’re creating multidimensional, interesting, kind, creative people. That’s who our kids are.”

And while the duchess hasn’t pursued an acting role since marrying the duke, she hasn’t shied away from reentering the entertainment world.

Meghan told Variety, “so much of how my husband and I see things is through our love story.” Roy Rochlin via Getty Images

The royal narrated a Disney Plus movie released in 2020, and the couple has a major partnership with Spotify, resulting in Meghan’s first podcast, “Archetypes.”

Advertisement

The Sussexes also have a forthcoming documentary through their deal with Netflix, which will also see them producing content for the streaming service.

Meghan told Variety, “so much of how my husband and I see things is through our love story.”

Their love informs the type of stories the two look to create and support, she added.

“I think that’s what people around the world connected to, especially with our wedding. People love love,” she said. “I’m not excluded in that sentiment. And our definition of love is really expansive: Partner love, self-love, the love of community and family. We use that as the baseline of the kind of shows and documentaries we want out there.”