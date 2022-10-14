The fifth series of The Crown arrives on Netflix next month Netflix

With just a few weeks to go until the new season of The Crown arrives on Netflix, the streaming giant has released some new teaser images from the upcoming episodes.

Advertisement

The new photos from The Crown’s upcoming run show Elizabeth and Dominic in character as Princess Diana and King Charles alongside the two child actors playing Princes William and Harry.

New season, new decade, new cast.



Here's your first look at S5 of The Crown, coming 9 November. pic.twitter.com/ADJf0fFAZT — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 14, 2022

Other snaps also depict new cast members Lesley Manville, Olivia Williams and Jonny Lee Miller in character for the first time as Princess Margaret, Queen Camilla and former prime minister John Major, respectively.

“New season, new decade, new cast,” Netflix teased on their official Twitter account, alongside the first-look images.

Advertisement

Explaining what sets the new series apart from the previous four, Elizabeth Debicki recently told Tudum: “In the journey of The Crown so far, out of all the seasons, this is the most visual content we have of the Royal Family.

“In the 90s everything had started to be filmed and also it was the birth of the 24-hour news cycle so there’s just this incredible amount of content that we have access to.”

Dominic West added: “People understand, because the cast has changed every two seasons, that this is not an imitation. This is an evoking of a character.”

The Crown was initially supposed to end with its fifth series, which will see Imelda Staunton making her debut in the lead role of Queen Elizabeth II, before showrunner Peter Morgan had a change of heart and decided to extend it for one more season.

Advertisement

Production on the sixth series is currently taking place, with filming being briefly paused last month following the death of the Queen.

Former cast members Claire Foy and Olivia Colman are among those who have since paid their respects to the late monarch, who they both won Emmys for portraying.