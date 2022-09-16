The Crown's Matt Smith Makes A Surprising Claim About The Queen's Feelings Towards The Show

Matt Smith NBC via Getty Images

Since the first season of The Crown debuted on Netflix in 2016, viewers have long suspected how the Royal Family might feel about the show’s fictional version of their lives.

Well, it seems cast member Matt Smith might have some insight.

In a new interview with the Today show in the US, the House Of The Dragon actor claimed that not only had Queen Elizabeth II seen the Crown, she was actually a regularly viewer.

“I heard the Queen had watched it, and she used to watch it on a projector on a Sunday night apparently,” he said.

However, it seems that Prince Philip – who Matt played in the first two seasons of the award-winning drama – was less enthused.

The former Doctor Who star added: “Philip definitely didn’t. A friend of mine sat next to him at a dinner once and he asked him.

“Apparently he turned round to him and said, ‘don’t be ridiculous’.”

Claire Foy and Matt Smith in The Crown Robert Viglasky/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock

Matt co-starred opposite Claire Foy in the first two seasons of The Crown, bagging an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of the late Duke of Edinburgh as a young man.

Following The Queen’s death last week, The Crown has re-entered Netflix’s list of most-watched shows and films.

The Crown stars Claire Foy and Olivia Colman have both paid their respects to the monarch in the past few days.

Matt also told Today that he hopes to return to the UK this weekend for the Queen’s funeral, stating: “I think it’s a piece of history. I think I just want to be in London. I want to experience it, I want to share in the ceremony of it really.”

The fifth season of the award-winning show is set to debut on Netflix later this year, with Imelda Staunton set to succeed Olivia Colman in the role of Queen Elizabeth.

Production on series six is currently underway, although filming was briefly suspended last week as a mark of respect to the Queen.