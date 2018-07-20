Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha appears to have confirmed that she’ll be appearing in summer’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’. Samantha has been one of Meghan’s most vocal critics both in the lead-up to the royal wedding and afterwards, giving several media interviews in which she discusses the Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with their father, Thomas. While the new series of ‘CBB’ will have an “eye of the storm” theme, supposedly featuring stars caught in “media storms”, Samantha appears to have confirmed that she’ll be on the line-up, talking to Inside Edition.

Inside Edition Samantha Markle on 'Inside Edition'

“Why not” she said, when asked why she would take part in a show like ‘CBB’. “Life is about cashing in, you… take opportunities as they arise and hopefully you enjoy the ride. “And you can make it as positive as you can, there’s nothing wrong with it.” Samantha insisted: “The purpose of that show would not be to discuss [Meghan].”

During an interview on ‘Good Morning Britain’ back in May, Samantha was branded a “media vulture” by host Piers Morgan, who furiously told her: “There’s no bigger media vulture in this wedding than you.” When he then brought up her upcoming book, ‘The Diary Of Princess Pushy’s Sister’, Samantha hit back: “I’m sure, Piers, your inquiring minds would like to know why it was that way. I’ve made it clear in several interviews you can’t judge a book by its cover or by its title. “I wanted a title with opposite content. People just want to look at the negatives.”