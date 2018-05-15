Meghan Markle's Relationship With Her Dad Shouldn't Eclipse Her Big Day

Meghan Markle’s father has announced that he will no longer be attending his daughter’s wedding this Saturday. Thomas Markle revealed that he suffered from a heart attack last week and has also faced considerable backlash for staging paparazzi photos, which he claims to have done to improve public perception of him before walking Meghan down the aisle.

While there’s not much that Markle and I have in common, we both have difficult relationships with our dads. In Markle’s case, her parents divorced when she was six, and she continued to be raised by both her mum and dad. Not much is known about their relationship but a video from when she was 18 suggests it hasn’t always been the easiest.

My own relationship with my dad is strained. He left when I was a baby and we have only spoken briefly and sporadically over the years on the back of big events (birthdays, health concerns, family deaths, terror attacks). Fortunately, like Markle, I have a brilliant relationship with my mum. Meghan listed her mum amongst the ten most inspirational women who had changed her life and has talked fondly about the time they spend together - something I can really relate to.

Because of this I can empathise with Meghan and how she might be feeling right now as her dad decides late in the process not to attend. While I wouldn’t even consider asking my dad to walk me down the aisle (or invite him to the wedding) if I got married, growing up I was asked relentlessly by peers about the role my dad would play in the events that littered my adult life. While Meghan has the added pressure of this being the pinnacle of what a traditional wedding is supposed to look like, she, like many of us, will have learned about the ‘right’ way to do things. We are taught from a young age that the ideal family is made up of mum, dad, and a sibling or two; as girls we are taught that you will get married and the person to walk you down the aisle will be your doting dad; and worst of all, we are taught that if you do have estranged parents/your parents are no longer together, it will all be a big misunderstanding and they will be brilliant people (I’m looking at you Parent Trap, Princess Diaries and What A Girl Wants).

The thing is, it’s not that easy. Just because tradition dictates one thing, it shouldn’t interfere with your own experience and the emotion attached to it.