Images of Meghan Markle’s father which appear to show him preparing for his daughter’s wedding to Prince Harry were staged, it has been claimed.

Images of Thomas Markle reading online content about the couple, working out and getting a suit tailored, have appeared in the media despite requests from Kensington Palace to respect the privacy of the couple and their family.

But the Mail on Sunday has claimed that the images, which were featured on MailOnline among other publications, were staged by Thomas Markle in collaboration with a photographer.