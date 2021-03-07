Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview Outfit Is Sending Two Messages

The duchess chose an Armani dress adorned with a lotus flower ― a symbol of rebirth ― for the occasion. After opening up last year about having a miscarriage, Meghan is pregnant with the couple’s second child. And she and Harry are having their own rebirth of sorts by distancing themselves from the royal family and building their own lives in California.

She is also wearing a bracelet that belonged to Princess Diana, and that Prince Harry previously used to help create Meghan’s engagement ring. According to People magazine, she wore it “so [Diana] could be with them.”