Meghan McCain Glares At Vice President Mike Pence During Her Father's Funeral

Sitting next to her 106-year-old grandmother, Roberta McCain, she appeared to glare at Pence as he explained that the president had asked him to attend.

Meghan McCain appeared to be shooting “daggers” at US Vice President Mike Pence as he spoke at her late father’s funeral on Friday.

McCain is lying in state at the US Capital Rotunda, following his death on 25 August age 81. The one-time presidential candidate had been battling brain cancer.

“It is deeply humbling to stand before you today at the United States Capitol to commemorate the life and service of an American patriot,” Pence said.

“The President asked me to be here on behalf of a grateful nation to pay a debt of honour and respect to a man who served our country throughout his life in uniform and in public office and it’s my great honour to be here.”

The mere mention of the president irked many on Twitter, given McCain had banned Donald Trump from attending his funeral.

The US President’s initial response to his death was also heavily criticised in the days after he passed away.