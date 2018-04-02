It looked like the knives were truly out for Mel and Sue ahead of their first episode of the rebooted version of ‘The Generation Game’, but they still managed to pull in a respectable amount of viewers.

As reported by TellyMix, ‘The Generation Game’ managed to pull in 5.2 million viewers on Easter Sunday (1 April), making it the second most-watched show of the night.

Only ‘Countryfile’ (the popularity of which never ceases to surprise us, no matter how many times we’re reminded of it) bagged more viewers on the same night, with 5.9 million people tuning in.