Mel B Speaks Out Amid Rumours Of 'Frosty' Reunion With Geri Horner At Victoria Beckham's Birthday

Mel B and Geri Halliwell pictured leaving Victoria Beckham's birthday party last week Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer / Getty

Mel B has spoken out following reports of a “frosty” reunion with one Spice Girl in particular at Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party.

Over the weekend, Posh Spice celebrated her milestone birthday with her nearest and dearest at a private members’ club in Mayfair, where all five Spice Girls were in attendance and even broke out into some of their original choreography on the dance floor.

According to The Sun, an unnamed “source” suggested that things were a little awkward between Mel B and Geri Halliwell, after the former’s repeated jokes (including during a recent appearance on Olivia Attwood’s So Wrong It’s Right podcast) that the latter had previously lied about her age.

This came after another dig back in 2022, when Mel named Geri among “the biggest dickhead” celebrities she’d ever encountered.

However, Mel’s recent Instagram post appears to put rumours of any tension between herself and her bandmates to bed for now.

“What an amazing girl power weekend with all my girls, I have soooo much love and respect for you ALL,” she wrote alongside the hashtag #FriendshipNeverEnds and a snap of the five-piece together at the party.

The group’s mini reunion (and impromptu dance routine) came as a huge treat for fans, given the last time all five members have performed together was the closing ceremony of the London Olympics over a decade ago.

While the band embarked on a UK stadium tour in the summer of 2019, Victoria did not take part in the live shows.

Since then, Mel has been teasing a mysterious project involving all five Spice Girls for the last year, though fans are still waiting for any official news.

Meanwhile, Victoria described her birthday Spice Girls reunion as “the best gift” on Instagram.

“Thank you to all my friends and family for celebrating with me,” she shared alongside a carousel of party snaps.