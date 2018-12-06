Mel B Confirms Spice Girls Have Had Talks For Glastonbury

Mel B has confirmed the Spice Girls have discussed performing at next year’s Glastonbury.
The girlband are reuniting for a UK stadium tour next year, and it appears they could be adding an extra date to their jaunt at the festival.
Mel B told The Sun: “Glastonbury. It’s been talked about. But we’re so pop and it’s so cool — that’ll be funny to me.
“I think Mel C would really appreciate us doing that — she’s the cool one. She’s the cool indie chick.”
Mel B hasn’t exactly been great at keeping secrets in the lead up to the Spice Girls announcing their reunion, revealing various details way before the rest of the group were ready to say anything.
She previously confirmed the band planned to invite guest stars to perform on their tour.
Speaking on Jessie Ware’s ‘Table Manners’ podcast, she said: “I’ve also had an idea which we’ve talked about — getting other people on stage with us.
“Katy Perry has agreed to do it — hopefully Adele will do it.”
The group is currently on the promo trail following their tour announcement, which broke Ticketmaster records when tickets went on sale last month.
In their upcoming shows, the band will be performing as a four-piece, with Victoria Beckham not taking part due to what has been described as “business commitments”.
Their tour will begin on 1 June at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium, before heading to Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh, Bristol and London in the two weeks that follow.
The Spice Girls previously reunited for a world tour in 2007, dubbed ‘The Return Of The Spice Girls’, and last performed together six years ago, during the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games, where they performed a medley of ‘Wannabe’ and ‘Spice Up Your Life’.