Mel B Confirms Spice Girls Have Had Talks For Glastonbury

The girlband are reuniting for a UK stadium tour next year, and it appears they could be adding an extra date to their jaunt at the festival.

Mel B has confirmed the Spice Girls have discussed performing at next year’s Glastonbury.

Mel B told The Sun: “Glastonbury. It’s been talked about. But we’re so pop and it’s so cool — that’ll be funny to me.

“I think Mel C would really appreciate us doing that — she’s the cool one. She’s the cool indie chick.”

Mel B hasn’t exactly been great at keeping secrets in the lead up to the Spice Girls announcing their reunion, revealing various details way before the rest of the group were ready to say anything.

She previously confirmed the band planned to invite guest stars to perform on their tour.

Speaking on Jessie Ware’s ‘Table Manners’ podcast, she said: “I’ve also had an idea which we’ve talked about — ­getting other people on stage with us.

“Katy Perry has agreed to do it — hopefully Adele will do it.”