Mel B Slams 'Dangerous' And 'Sick' Person Who 'Deliberately' Slashed Her Tyres

Mel B has hit out at the “dangerous” and “sick” person she has accused of slashing her tyres in a photo she posted on her Instagram page.

Sharing a picture of the damage, she fumed: “Just when things are going sooo well, my car gets deliberately slashed, what dangerous sick person would do that to a mother who uses her car to drive her kids to school and back?”

Adding the hashtags #StopAbuse, #StopBullying and, cryptically, #Stop #Monster #Karma, she continued: “When I took off my tyre to change it just now to my shock horror there were exactly 33 small knife slashes and 2 huge knife slashes all on the inside… soooo frightening on a different [level], me and my kids are safe thank god.”