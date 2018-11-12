Spice Girls Talk Brexit, Telling Us All To Follow Their Example And Put Our Differences Aside

The Spice Girls have urged the people of Britain to follow their example, and come together despite political divisons in the country.

In a new interview with ‘Lorraine’ the group discussed their upcoming reunion and the future of the band, but also touched on more serious topics like Brexit.

While Mel B was less keen to comment (declaring, “I don’t live here”, when the subject came up), Geri Horner told the show’s daytime correspondent: “Whatever the outcome, is the outcome. Again, whether we all have a vote, the most important thing is let’s stop the divisiveness. Come together.

“I can honestly say, which I’m so proud about us lot, we have different views, we do argue…”

Emma Bunton then added: “We’re very different but we respect our differences and I think that’s what’s important.”