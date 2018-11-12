Spice Girls Talk Brexit, Telling Us All To Follow Their Example And Put Our Differences Aside

The Spice Girls have urged the people of Britain to follow their example, and come together despite political divisons in the country.
In a new interview with ‘Lorraine’ the group discussed their upcoming reunion and the future of the band, but also touched on more serious topics like Brexit.
While Mel B was less keen to comment (declaring, “I don’t live here”, when the subject came up), Geri Horner told the show’s daytime correspondent: “Whatever the outcome, is the outcome. Again, whether we all have a vote, the most important thing is let’s stop the divisiveness. Come together.
“I can honestly say, which I’m so proud about us lot, we have different views, we do argue…”
Emma Bunton then added: “We’re very different but we respect our differences and I think that’s what’s important.”
When the subject of Theresa May - who Melanie C said was a “great dancer” - was raised, Geri went on to note: “I have an opinion… this is a mixed bag. Whatever we wear, whatever we do. One thing I feel like, you know what, we should support each other whatever it is.
“We don’t have to agree on politics and stuff like that, it’s bigger than that. Support a woman, doing the best she can and that’s it. I think everyone’s politically different and that’s OK. Not an easy position, can you imagine being that? Not easy.”
The group also said that they’d updated their message of “Girl Power” for their reunion, with Geri commenting: “It’s ‘People Power’!
“We use the word feminism. Look it up in the dictionary – equalisation between women and men – it’s everybody. The last year was very dark, the whole ‘Me Too’ thing. It had to happen. Honesty is paramount to healing, but then we move into the light.”
Emma continued: “It’s ‘People Power’. Equality, everything. It’s all inclusive now. We’re about equality and bringing everyone together.”
The group is currently on the promo trail after announcing their 2019 tour, which broke Ticketmaster records when tickets went on sale over the weekend.
In their upcoming shows, the band will be performing as a four-piece, with Victoria Beckham not taking part due to what has been described as “business commitments”.
‘Lorraine’ airs every weekday from 8.30am on ITV.