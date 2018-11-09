Beretta/Sims/Rex/Shutterstock Mel B

When asked about how they managed to keep everything under their hats in a new interview with Jonathan Ross, Mel B came clean about repeatedly spilling the beans, joking: “I never kept the secret, I just kept on saying we’re definitely going to get back together.” Bandmate Emma Bunton added: “We just kept telling Melanie [B] that it wasn’t going to happen and then she couldn’t let it out.” The group went on to reveal they came up with a code to discuss their plans privately so nothing could get leaked, with Melanie C even applying this at home.

ITV Jonathan Ross with the Spice Girls

“In my house we did have a code for Spice Girls because I was so paranoid,” she revealed. “Because I’m a good girl, and I do as I’m told, and so I kept the secret. “My little girl said ‘Mummy, why don’t you call it Cucumber?’ So any time I spoke about Spice Girls it was called ‘Cucumber.’ And then at the other end of the spectrum, Melanie just went on national TV and said we were doing it.” Mel B added: “They felt sorry for me because I’d been through a lot, they felt sorry for me, they were like, ‘let’s not have a go at her’.”

Spice Girls The newly-reunited Spice Girls