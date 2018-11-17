Melania Trump Racked Up £135,000 In Hotel Bills During A One-Day Trip To Toronto

Melania Trump’s hotel bills for a one-day trip to Toronto last year totalled $174,000 (£135,000), according to official US Government accounts.

What the taxpayer funds were spent on is not clear but transportation costs and those of her advance team are detailed separately, Quartz reports.

She did not stay the night at the “downtown Sheraton”.

Six separate charges ranging from just under $12,000 (£9,330) to nearly $49,000 (£38,000) are labelled “HOTEL ROOMS” payed to “Miscellaneous Foreign Awardees″.

Trump’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, implied in an email to Quartz that the first lady’s “advance team” was responsible for some of the costs, but as detailed above, these were filed separately.