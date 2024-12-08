Melania Trump Says Barron Trump Was 'Very Vocal' In His Father's Campaign

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images Former first lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump

Melania Trump praised her son Barron Trump on Friday as she weighed in on the “advice” he offered his father, Donald Trump, during his successful 2024 campaign for the White House.

“He is a grown young man. I’m very proud of him about his knowledge, even about politics and giving an advice to his father — he brought in so many young people,” the incoming first lady said of her son in an appearance on Fox News’ Fox & Friends.

Her comments arrived roughly a month after Time magazine wrote that Donald Trump’s campaign sought to “win over” young men, identifying them as a key voting cohort whose members interacted with politics “mostly through edgy bro podcasts and social media.”

The campaign reportedly enlisted Alex Bruesewitz, a Republican consultant in his late 20s, to present Donald Trump with a list of podcast personalities he could possibly speak with.

The Republican politician told Bruesewitz to “Call Barron and see what he thinks and let me know,” Time said.

According to The Washington Post, Donald Trump’s 18-year-old son then encouraged him to appear on the podcasts of comedian Theo Von and livestreamer Adin Ross. He also got spots on the podcasts of Joe Rogan and Logan Paul, among other online personalities.

Melania Trump said on Fox & Friends that her son, a first-year student at New York University, “knows his generation.”

“Nowadays, the young generation, they don’t sit in front of TV anymore. They’re all on the tablets, they’re on the phones, and all of these podcasts and streamers,” she said.