PA Archive/PA Images Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council have apologised after appearing to 'victim blame' in sexual assault campaign.

Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council have apologised for appearing to blame victims of sexual assault by posting on social media that people should “step in” to prevent women becoming vulnerable on nights out.

The police and council have now removed the tweets from their social media accounts following the backlash and have posted a statement apologising for how the original messages were perceived.

The original posts also contained a video titled “Know when to step in” as part of a wider campaign to encourage friends to look after each other on nights out.

The statement issued on behalf of Citysafe, Liverpool’s Community Safety Partnership, said: “It was not our intention to blame anyone who has been subject to sexual assault, rape or any other crime.”

“The only person ever responsible for making the decision to rape is the perpetrator.

“We apologise for not making that clear in our posts on social media.

“The aim of the campaign was to build on the No means No campaign and the scenario chosen is based on incidents that have been reported by victims and victim charities where predatory men have targeted women they perceive to be vulnerable in some way.”

While many were happy that the original posts had been deleted, some questioned how the campaign was approved in the first place.