Met Office Issues Snow Weather Warning As Tonight Could Be The Coldest Evening Of The Year

shomos uddin via Getty Images

Double up on the duvets and wear your fluffiest jumper tonight as it could be the coldest night of the year.

The Met Office has announced that temperatures could plummet to minus 15C in some sheltered Scottish glens and have also issued weather warnings for snow and ice across the UK.

Currently, the lowest temperature that has been recorded in the UK this year is minus 10.4C, which was recorded at Drumnadrochit near Inverness in the Highlands in the early hours of January 19.

Temperatures are set to drop almost six degrees below their coldest last March, when they reached minus 9.1C in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire.

Weather warnings for snow and ice are in place across all four nations of the UK and more are expected to be issued as Arctic air sweeps across the country.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice will be in place for London, the Thames Valley, East Anglia, parts of the Midlands, and South Wales from 9pm on Monday night until 10am on Tuesday.

The same warning will be in place in Northern Ireland at the same time.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is already in place in much of Northern and Eastern Scotland and North East England.

Snow began falling in Northern Scotland on Monday afternoon. More than 20cm of it could accumulate over high ground in Scotland and more than 5cm is likely to accumulate at lower levels in the north-east of the UK.

The Met Office said snow will move from the south to the north of the UK as mild air from the south-west meets cold air.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said temperatures could drop to minus 1C in Manchester and 2C in London on Monday night.

“Temperatures will be much, much colder than we would expect at this time of year,” Madge says.

“The pattern will set in for some time. We have got this feed of cold air coming in from a much higher latitude. “We expect these conditions to remain in place until at least next weekend and possibly longer because sometimes these conditions can be quite stubborn and not easily subject to change.”

People are at risk of slipping and falling on icy patches of untreated roads, pavements, and paths while some rural communities could become cut off from the power grid.