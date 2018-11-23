This Met Police Video Shows How They Deal With Moped Crime (And They're Not Messing About)

The Met Police has released a video showing the “full range of tactics” used by officers dealing with criminals riding mopeds, in order to make them “think twice about their actions”.

The short montage of clips tweeted by the force shows a number of real-life incidents, the majority of which end with the suspected criminal crashing or hitting the bonnet of a police car.

Commander Amanda Pearson, of the Met’s frontline policing unit, said a hard-line approach using “tactical contact” is needed to stop dangerous chases and arrest suspects.