Michael Gove's Furious Reaction To Claim UK Is 'Hostile' To Refugees

The European Union, by contrast, agreed to grant temporary residency to Ukrainians fleeing the invasion and gave them access to employment, social welfare and housing for up to three years.

The Conservative government has since performed a U-turn, and Gove said on Monday there would be no limit will be placed on the number of Ukrainians who can be offered a home in Britain.

But the cabinet minister took umbrage to Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi highlighting the government’s “hostile environment policy” – a phrase that entered UK political parlance when Theresa May was home secretary.

“The aim is to create here in Britain a really hostile environment for illegal migration,” she told the Telegraph in 2012. Commentators have pointed to the home office’s “go home vans” sent to London boroughs in 2013 and the Windrush scandal as examples of the policy in action.