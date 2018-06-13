Michael Gove Sips From Disposable Cup Despite Declaring War On Single-Use Plastics

Michael Gove abandoned his reuseable coffee cup on Wednesday morning despite having launched an assault on single-use plastics.

Appearing before the Commons Environment Committee, the environment secretary sipped his drink from a disposable cup.

Paper coffee cups have a plastic lining to stop the drink from seeping out.

Challenged over why he was not sticking to his green pledge, Gove told MPs: “I am afraid it’s the House of Commons canteen that provided this.”