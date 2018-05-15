'Stop Going On About Venezuela' Gove Tells Tories Who Want To Win Young Voters

Tories must stop recycling “tired arguments” about Venezuela if they want to win millennial voters away from Labour, Michael Gove has warned.

The Environment Secretary called on his party to move on from the same old attacks on Jeremy Corbyn and start listening to concerns around capitalism if it wants a fair hearing with the UK’s youngsters.

Speaking in Westminster on Tuesday evening at the launch of a pamphlet of ideas aimed at attracting younger voters, the Brexit campaigner also warned against his colleagues simply reheating Thatcherism in a bid to win public support.

The 2017 General Election saw the Tories struggle to win over younger voters, with one analysis saying people are more likely to vote Labour until they turn 47.

Speaking at the Centre for Policy Studies event held on the Parliamentary Estate, Gove claimed the younger generation are broadly “suspicious towards capitalism”.

He went on: “It’s not enough if we make the case, as we have to, for free markets, for liberal economics, for choice, for personal autonomy, simply to rely on a few tired arguments about what’s happened in Venezuela, heart-rendering though the fate of that country is - or to say that we need to recapture the arguments of the 1980s, heroic as that decade was.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has voiced support for Venezuela on numerous occasions in the past, and marked the death of its President Hugo Chavez in 2013 by tweeting: “Thanks Hugo Chavez for showing that the poor matter and wealth can be shared. He made massive contributions to Venezuela & a very wide world.”