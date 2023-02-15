Michael Heseltine Puts On A Masterclass As Brexit's Failings Laid Bare

Heseltine: Did you see today’s Daily Telegraph? Brexit is dead.

Tice: Yes, I did.

Heseltine: That was one of your most fanatical supporters. How can your greatest supporters allow this sort of adverse propaganda be published?

Tice: That was an article by (Telegraph assistant comment editor) Sherelle Jacobs, Lord Heseltine. But the point is that she was concerned that the establishment figures ...

Heseltine: Ok, let’s start again. What about this one? The Bank of England. People £1,000 worse off. The Daily Telegraph.

It’s not me. It’s your friends.