Michael Moore Gets Blunt As He Reveals Who Will 'Absolutely' Win The Election

Filmmaker Michael Moore, who bucked the conventional wisdom in 2016 and correctly predicted that Donald Trump would win the election, said the former president won’t be returning to the White House.

“I think that they are going to be very surprised, I’m talking about the Trump people and the MAGA nation, by what’s gonna happen on Tuesday,” the filmmaker told MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin on Sunday. “I feel the same way that I felt a few weeks ago, that Trump is toast. Absolutely.”

He said if anything, he feels more certain now than he did weeks ago when he first predicted that Vice President Kamala Harris will win the election.

“I don’t want to say it too loudly because our work isn’t done,” he said, referring to get-out-the-vote efforts. “We have work to do in these 48 hours. But, having said that, I am very optimistic and hopeful.”

See more of his conversation below: