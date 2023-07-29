Michelle Yeoh And Jean Todt Marry After Being Engaged For 19 Years

As her Hollywood career continues to soar, Michelle Yeoh is taking her real-life love story to the next level.

According to People and other outlets, the Everything Everywhere All At Once actor married her longtime fiancé, former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt, on Wednesday after a 19-year engagement.

Advertisement

Though details are scarce, the ceremony took place in Geneva, Switzerland, as seen in a series of photos shared by Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa on Instagram.

One of Massa’s snapshots appears to be of the couple’s wedding program.

“We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004,” it reads. “On 26th July 2004, J.T proposed to M.Y and she said YES! Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!”

Michelle Yeoh (left) and Jean Todt at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May. Pierre Suu via Getty Images

Yeoh’s 2023 Oscar statuette for Everything Everywhere All At Once also appears in some of Massa’s images, which show the couple happily posing in their wedding attire.

Advertisement

Yeoh and Todt have not yet spoken publicly about their marriage. HuffPost reached out to Yeoh’s representatives for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Yeoh was previously married to Hong Kong business magnate Dickson Poon from 1988 to 1992. Todt has a son, Nicolas, from a previous marriage.

It’s been a monumental year for Yeoh, who made history as the first Asian actor to win an Academy Award in the Best Actress category in March.