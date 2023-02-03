Michelle Yeoh Has Her Say On The Moment The Golden Globes Tried (And Failed) To Play Her Off

Michelle Yeoh on stage at the Golden Globes last month Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

After being awarded Best Actress In A Musical Or Comedy, Michelle began speaking about her experiences after almost 40 years in the entertainment industry, but it seemed organisers felt she’d taken up enough time.

The Tomorrow Never Dies star wasn’t having it, though, and when exit music started to play around halfway through her speech, she laughed: “Shut up, please. I can beat you up, OK?”

Michelle Yeoh accepting her award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture: Comedy at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/J4w3lS9FCQ — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 11, 2023

Asked about the moment during an appearance on Friday’s edition of Graham Norton’s BBC talk show, Michelle recalled: “They tried, didn’t they?”

She continued: “Come on, this is the first time I got a nomination and won. I worked for 40 years for it, so nobody was getting me off that stage!

“I was like, ‘Back off, I’m taking all this in’.”

Michelle Yeoh on The Graham Norton Show Matt Crossick via PA Wire/PA Images

Michelle is now a frontrunner to win her first Oscar next month, where Everything Everywhere All At Once is the year’s most-nominated film.

As well as the film receiving recognition in the Best Picture and Best Director categories, Michelle is in the running for Best Actress, while her co-stars Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis have all received nominations too.

Asked about whether the film and its success have changed her life, Michelle told Graham Norton: “I hope it will give me more challenges and a lot more things to look forward to.”