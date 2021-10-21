Mila Kunis Says She Encouraged Her Daughter To Push Another Child

If push comes to shove, Mila Kunis is going to tell her kid to do both.

The Four Good Days star recently shared her “biggest parenting fail” with Ellen Degeneres’ web series Mom Confessions, and it proves the mom of two does not subscribe to conventional parenting.

“Well, here’s a story that’s about to get me in trouble,” she began, preempting potential outrage, and presumably referring to the backlash she received when she admitted she didn’t bathe her kids daily.

Mila began her tale by explaining that her daughter, Wyatt, now seven, came home from nursery one day and informed Mila that a peer had pushed her.

“And I instinctually said, ‘Did you push her back?’”

Mila emphasised that her daughter was stunned by this response, saying, “And my daughter’s like, ‘No!’”

But despite little Wyatt’s shock, Mila went on, encouraging the tyke to stand her ground with a bit of bravado.

“I was like ‘Push her back next time.’ You push her back and you say, ‘No thank you,’ and you walk away,” Mila said.