Mila Kunis Shrugs Off Bathing Remarks After Igniting Celebrity Hygiene Debate

Mila Kunis is trying to set the record straight when it comes to bathing, but whether her latest comments will settle the celebrity hygiene debate once and for all is questionable. Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, the Black Swan actor clarified that her “intent every day is to bathe my children,” and called the headlines that her previous stance generated “so dumb.” “I wake up every day and like, ’Today, I’m going to shower my kids,’” joked Mila, who shares daughter Wyatt, six, and son Dimitri, four, with husband Ashton Kutcher. “And then bedtime happens, and I forgot to feed them, anyways ... This story has taken such a turn.”

Emma McIntyre via Getty Images Mila Kunis

Mila, who recently wrapped filming on Netflix’s Luckiest Girl Alive, generated an abundance of sudsy headlines in July following a joint interview with Ashton on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. In it, she said she didn’t wash her “body with soap everyday.” Watch Mila Kunis’ appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show below...