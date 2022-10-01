Mila Kunis Explains Why She Doesn't Close The Bathroom Door When She Goes

Kunis and Ashton Kutcher previously made headlines for saying they rarely bathe their kids. MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images via Getty Images

For the parents of young children, brief trips to the bathroom can serve as a refuge from the ceaseless duties of the day. Mila Kunis gave up on that luxury, however, after her two children banged on the door so relentlessly that she keeps it open.

“We have no closed doors in the house, that includes the bathroom,” she told E News. “It’s just one of those things where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm.”

Mila and husband Ashton Kutcher, who got their big breaks as co-stars on That 70s Show, started dating in 2012 and married three years later. They’ve since welcomed Wyatt, 5, and Dimitri, 7.

“I’d never thought that I would be the person that was able to go to the bathroom with the door open,” Mila told E News. “I was like, ‘Oh, forget it. Just keep the door open.’”

Mila and Ashton have publicly delved into the subject of personal hygiene before. The couple shocked listeners on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast in July 2021 when they revealed they only bathed their kids when they were visibly dirty.

“I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever,” Mila told Shepard. “I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway. I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever. I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time.”

After a flood of shocked headlines, Ashton poked fun in an Instagram video that showed his wife preparing to bathe the kids as he screamed: “You’re putting water on the children? Are you trying to melt them?!”

Joking aside, Ukrainian-born Mila said she’s grateful her children are healthy and have more luxuries than she ever dreamed of as a child.