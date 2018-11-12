Miley Cyrus and Gerard Butler have revealed that they have both lost their homes to the wildfires currently raging in California. The death toll has risen to 31, with more than 200 people missing and an estimated 250,000 people have been forced to flee their homes, according to officials.

On Monday, singer Miley revealed she had lost her home in the fires, tweeting that she and her “animals and love of my life” were safe. “Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community,” she tweeted. “I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. “My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department!”

Completely devestated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 12, 2018

all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department! If you are interested in getting involved see next tweet....

Donate $ , Time , Supplies

I love you more than ever , Miley — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 12, 2018

Actor Gerard Butler also took to social media to share a picture of what was left of his home. In an Instagram post, the star can be seen standing in front of a burnt out car, which he captioned: “Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you @LosAngelesFireDepartment. If you can, support these brave men and women at SupportLAFD.org.”

Other stars affected by the fires include Lady Gaga and Caitlyn Jenner. Both stars took to social media over the weekend to reassure fans they were safe, but neither knew whether their homes were still standing. Another casualty of the fires is a ranch that has been the set of several films and TV shows. Paramount Western Town dates back to the 1950s and has most recently been serving as a location for the first two seasons of ‘Westworld’. A rep for Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area confirmed the 2,700-acre site had been completely destroyed.

NEW: Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills, Calif., the historic Western town area at where productions including "Westworld" have filmed, burned down Friday in the #WoolseyFire, according to @SantaMonicaMtnshttps://t.co/M3JzL4R9jTpic.twitter.com/0LfRCsV3jz — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 9, 2018