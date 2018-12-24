Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth May Have Just Got Married

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Miley and Liam have been dating on and off for 9 years

It looks like festive celebrations might be starting slightly early for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth who may (or may not, we’ll be honest) have got married.

The couple have been engaged since 2016 but a series of Instagram updates from one of their pals suggested they could have tied the knot.

Conrad Jack Carr started posted a cute snap of the couple, in which they appear to be about to cut a cake. After being posted on Conrad’s story, the snap has been shared by hundreds of fan accounts: