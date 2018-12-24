Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth May Have Just Got Married

It looks like festive celebrations might be starting slightly early for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth who may (or may not, we’ll be honest) have got married.
The couple have been engaged since 2016 but a series of Instagram updates from one of their pals suggested they could have tied the knot.
Conrad Jack Carr started posted a cute snap of the couple, in which they appear to be about to cut a cake. After being posted on Conrad’s story, the snap has been shared by hundreds of fan accounts:
Liam is looking pretty dapper in a suit too, while Miley seems to be wearing an off-the-shoulder dress.
Here mum, Tish Cyrus, can also be seen. looking pretty dressed-down in a top and jeans.
A second Instagram Stories upload from Jack shows other people in front of balloons that say “Mr & Mrs”.
This has also been shared by loads of fan pages:
Neither Miley or Liam has confirmed anything though and their reps are yet to address the matter.
If they haven’t just a had a low-key wedding, then we have no idea what’s going on.
Pop star Miley is currently celebrating the release of her latest single with Mark Ronson, but it’s been a tough few months for the couple.
In November, their Malibu home was among those destroyed by wildfires and sharing a picture of what remained on Instagram, Liam wrote: “It’s been a heartbreaking few days.
“Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires.
“I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can.”