Standing in the shadow of the newly-unveiled statue of suffragist leader Millicent Fawcett - the first figure of a woman erected in Parliament Square - female MPs today heralded the addition as an “absolutely massive” step for women and girls. Tuesday morning saw hundreds of people gather in the square - which was adorned with the colours of the suffragist and suffragette movements - to catch a glimpse of the bronze statue, created by Turner Prize-winning artist Gillian Wearing. Bookended by speeches from the Prime Minister and London Mayor Sadiq Khan, the unveiling of the statue - which depicts Fawcett holding a placard reading “Courage calls to courage everywhere” - sparked raucous applause from the audience. Theresa May - only the second woman to lead the UK - told crowds she “would not be here today” without the achievements of Fawcett.

Dan Kitwood via Getty Images Millicent Fawcett has become the first women celebrated in Parliament Square with a statue.

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Emily Thornberry, Sadiq Khan, Jeremy Corbyn, Dawn Butler, Diane Abbott, Harriet Harman stand in front of the statue by Gillian Wearing.

The effigy of the legendary campaigner is the result of a campaign by activist Caroline Criado Perez, who is also responsible for putting Jane Austen on British banknotes. “It seems like something small to be so grateful about,” said Labour MP Jess Phillips, who gathered other female politicians for a photo next to the statue. “But Millicent Fawcett fought for us to matter in this place, and we fought for her to matter in history.

“My children come to Parliament all the time,” Phillips said. “It’s absolutely massive for me to walk out here and eat sandwiches on the grass with my sons and for them not just to think that history looks like one thing and that one sort of person is worth celebrating. “So for little girls running around here today, that statue is entirely for them. The statue is for them to look up to and think: ‘I could do that’.” “It’s a message that we as a society value everyone,” Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told journalists. “Young women will have just the same opportunities as young men.” Students Trinitee Boailey and Georgina Hodges, both 17, said they had already been inspired by the memorial.

HuffPost UK Trinitee Boailey and Georgina Hodges said they had already been inspired by the effigy.

Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images Energy Secretary Claire Perry (left) and Home Secretary Amber Rudd take a selfie at the unveiling.