Millie Bobby Brown Deletes Twitter After Becoming Centre Of Ironic 'Homophobic' Meme

‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown has deactivated her Twitter account, after unwittingly becoming at the centre of a new meme.

The 14-year-old actress was the face of an ironic Twitter trend in which photos of her were edited to include fake messages describing ridiculous incidents of homophobia and violence.

As the meme became more popular on Wednesday, fans noticed that Millie had deactivated her account. At the time of writing, her Instagram page is still online, with her most recent upload being a post on her story, featuring a photo of the teenager smiling, alongside the message: “Good vibes only.”