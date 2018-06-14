Millie Bobby Brown Deletes Twitter After Becoming Centre Of Ironic 'Homophobic' Meme

‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown has deactivated her Twitter account, after unwittingly becoming at the centre of a new meme.
The 14-year-old actress was the face of an ironic Twitter trend in which photos of her were edited to include fake messages describing ridiculous incidents of homophobia and violence.
As the meme became more popular on Wednesday, fans noticed that Millie had deactivated her account. At the time of writing, her Instagram page is still online, with her most recent upload being a post on her story, featuring a photo of the teenager smiling, alongside the message: “Good vibes only.”
HuffPost UK has reached out to representatives for Millie Bobby Brown for clarification.
Millie Bobby Brown is best known for her portrayal of schoolgirl Eleven in the sci-fi Netflix hit, ‘Stranger Things’, which is currently filming its third series.
As the show has increased in popularity, there has been much discussion about the raised profiles of the show’s young cast, particularly on social media.
Finn Wolfhard - who plays Mike in the show - previously spoke about this in a message addressed to the show’s fans, weeks after the second series debuted last year.
“I don’t wanna ex-communicate anyone from this fandom,” he said. “But if you are for real you will not harass my friends, or co-workers. Y’all know who you are.
“Why I even have to tweet that, I don’t know. Anyone who calls themselves a ‘fan’ and actively goes after someone for literally acting and doing their job is ridiculous.”
He concluded: “Think b4 ya type boiiii.”