Millie Bobby Brown Urges Fans To Rise Above 'Bullies' After Deleting Her Twitter

Millie Bobby Brown has urged her fans to “rise above” bullying, a week after deleting her Twitter profile when she became the subject of an ironic meme suggesting she was violent and homophobic.

The ‘Stranger Things’ actress, who turned 14 earlier this year, deactivated her Twitter, as the meme about her rose in popularity, revealing on Instagram days later that she wouldn’t be able to attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards due to a knee injury.

But while she was unable to attend the event, Millie still managed to make a powerful speech in a pre-recorded video message.