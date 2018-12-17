PA Wire/PA Images John Broadhurst was cleared of murdering Natalie Connolly but admitted her manslaughter on the grounds of gross negligence

A multi-millionaire who left his injured and bleeding partner to die after “rough sex” at their home has been sentenced to three years and eight months.

Property developer John Broadhurst was last week cleared of murdering Natalie Connolly and causing her grievous bodily harm but admitted her manslaughter on the grounds of gross negligence.

A trial was told Broadhurst dialled 999 from his then home in Kenrose Mill, Kinver, near Stourbridge, informing the operator he had found his partner “dead as a doughnut” at the bottom of the stairs.

Connolly, aged 26, was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic on the morning of December 18, 2016.

A post-mortem showed the mother-of-one had suffered more than 40 separate injuries, including serious internal trauma.

A trial at Birmingham Crown Court was told that Broadhurst claimed Connolly was injured as a result of consensual sexual activity after both of them drank alcohol and took drugs.

The 40-year-old businessman – said during his trial to be worth up to £15 million – admitted manslaughter by leaving Connolly unsupervised and failing to contact the emergency services in circumstances where “a risk of death as a result of her condition would have been obvious”.

Prosecutors had alleged that Broadhurst “totally lost it” during a drink and drug-fuelled sex session, before leaving Connolly to die.