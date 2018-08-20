If you’re one of the millions of people in the UK who wear contact lenses, you may have never given a second thought about what you do when you finish wearing them.

You may flush them down the loo, chuck them in the bin or pop them in the recycling – but as plastic pollution plays heavy on our collective conscious, what is the best way to dispose of our plastic contact lenses?

A recent US study has revealed that flushing contact lenses down the toilet is contributing to the plastic waste problem. Discarded lenses are ending up waste water treatment plants and on farmland as sludge, according to the The Arizona State University study. It estimates 14 billion lenses are thrown away each year in the US, which can then degrade into microplastics and be absorbed into the environment.