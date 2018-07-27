Millions Of Workers 'Robbed' Of Paid Holidays, New TUC Analysis Shows

PA Wire/PA Images Manufacturing workers are among those most likely to not receive their entitlement of annual leave.

Millions of workers across Britain are not receiving their legal entitlement of annual leave, new analysis reveals today.

As families prepare to jet off for the summer, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has found one in 12 workers are not getting the correct amount of holiday.

The TUC analysis estimates that 2.2 million employees are not getting the minimum paid leave entitlement they are due.

And more than half of those affected – 1.2 million – are not getting any paid leave at all.

Those working in agriculture were most likely to be affected, alongside miners, and those working in manufacturing as well as accommodation and food services.

People who work in finance and insurance were the least likely to not receive legally entitled holiday, together with those involved in the water industry.

Number of UK employees not getting legal entitlement in 2017