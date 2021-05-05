Mince Pies In June, Pigs In 'Beach' Blankets – It's A No From Us

Aldi/Sainsbury's/Supplied 'Junemas' has landed.

Christmas (as we know it) was cancelled in 2020 in a belated bid to bring Covid cases under control. And while Boris Johnson told us at the time that we might be able to celebrate at Easter instead, that ended up being a no-go as well.

So it’s hardly surprising that supermarkets are trying to make ‘Junemas’ a thing now – a big knees up on June 25, the first Saturday after all remaining social restrictions are set to ease, and six months after the Christmas we missed.

A survey of more than 2,000 Brits by Censuswide, on behalf of Aldi, found 47% of us are planning to celebrate the day.

Supermarkets are certainly cashing in. Aldi are bringing back their all-butter mince pies, making sure they’re available in stores nationwide from June 21.

And Sainsbury’s are selling “pigs in beach towels” – yep, a summer version of our favourite meaty festive snack – with a slight twist. The pork sausages are perfect for a BBQ, they say: kebab style, pre-skewered, and ready to grill.

AleksandarNakic via Getty Images

If sunbathing piggies are your thing, you can pick them up in stores now, ahead of ‘Junemas’.

But while we’re planning to celebrate with family by eating all we can, as soon as we can, we’re really not sure this ‘Junemas’ thing is going to catch on.

Sure, we’re now used to barbecueing in our coats and woolies these days, but let’s save the Christmas festivities for the winter months, when, let’s be honest, we may need the cheer.