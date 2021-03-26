Mini Egg Nails Are The Only DIY Mani You Need For Easter

Aimee Purser Beauty Mini egg nails

Mini Eggs are an Easter essential – not just in your shopping basket (where there should be five bags, at the very least), but on your nails, too.

With salons still shut, nail technician and beauty therapist Aimee Purser has shared her top tips for creating gorgeous speckled nails at home ahead in homage to a true classic: the humble Mini Egg.

All you need is a base coat, five pastel coloured nail polishes (or as many as you have), a brown or grey colour for the speckles, a dotting tool (or toothpick) and a matte top coat. You might also need a small bit of foil to mix your brown and grey colours on if you’re feeling particularly artistic.

How to do Mini Egg nails

1. Start by prepping your nail, says Purser. File and shape it to your liking, push back and trim the cuticles and apply a base coat. Cure or allow to dry.

Aimee Purser Beauty Apply a base coat and allow to dry.

2. Once your base coat has cured/dried, apply the first layer of your background colour to each nail. Allow to dry.

Aimee Purser Beauty Apply the first layer of your background colour and allow to dry.

3. Once your first coat of colour has dried, apply a second coat. You want your background to be a solid colour. Cure/allow to dry. If you feel you need a more solid colour, you can repeat this step a third time.

Aimee Purser Beauty Apply another coat on top of each nail and allow to dry.

4. Put a little blob of brown and or grey polish on to a nail pallet or little piece of foil. Purser uses a brown and a taupe/grey and mixed the two. Using a small dotting tool, apply little dots and smudge to the nails to give a speckled effect.

If you don’t have a dotting tool, a toothpick will work just as well. Let your nails dry.

Aimee Purser Beauty Use a dotting tool or toothpick to add the speckled effect.

5. Apply a matte top coat to the nails and wait for them to dry. Voilà!

Aimee Purser Beauty Apply a matte coat and wait for it to dry.