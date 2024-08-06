Ex-Tory Minister Rejects Claims Her Government Had Any Impact On Far-Right Riots In Bizarre Exchange

Andrea Jenkyns speaking to BBC Newsnight about the recent far-right riots and whether there is a connection to her government's rhetoric BBC Newsnight

A former Conservative minister had a rather unconvincing explanation for why she believed her government’s anti-migrant rhetoric was not related to the far-right riots last night.

Andrea Jenkyns, who lost her seat in the July general election, was in government towards the end of Boris Johnson’s administration and throughout Liz Truss’s.

As far-right riots take place across the country, blame is falling on the now-ousted Tories for spending years criticising asylum seekers and refugees.

So on Monday, BBC Newsnight host Katie Razzall said to Jenkyns: “People are tracing a direct line from your government’s rhetoric to the violence we’re seeing.”

But the ex-MP replied: “I think people have got short memories.”

She then listed a handful of other riots, including those in the UK in 2001 and 2011, the 2020 George Floyd protests and the 2023 France riots.

“So you’re saying this is nothing to do with the language that’s used?” Razzall said.

Jenkyns replied: “Well, if we’re saying about language, look at our health secretary and what he said previously.

“He previously said he wanted – or tweeted – he wanted a vigilante organisation and to throw a Dutch politician and a Daily Mail journalist under a train.”

Wes Streeting apologised for these historic tweets when they were unearthed in 2022.

“Well, that hasn’t led to riots,” Razzall hit back.

Jenkyns said: “No I’m just saying if we’re talking about language, we’ve got to look at both sides of the political spectrum.”

Razzell then pointed out that Jenkyns herself has said “illegal immigration represents an existential threat” while former Tory home secretary Suella Braverman spoke about an invasion of Channel migrants – and Jenkyns backed her with it.

“It’s inflammatory isn’t it? Doesn’t it leave people thinking they’re at war, and that takes them out onto the street, and that violence is justified?” The Newsnight host said.

Jenkyns rejected that suggestion – and swiftly deflecting by pointing out that in the “northern communities” people cannot get housing, GP appointments or dental appointments.

The ex-minister added: “I’ve got no problem with legal migration.

“I believe our country is built on migration and it’s about having the right skills for our economy, but at the end of the day when our public services are stretched we shouldn’t have an open door policy.”

Razzell asked again if Jenkyns believed the language used led to violence.

The former MP instead just started to talk about Angela Rayner, the deputy PM, as she once said the Conservatives were “scum”.

“Yes, I know you’re going to say it hasn’t led to violence –” Jenkyns said, but Razzall cut in: “It hasn’t led to hotel being burnt, police stations being set on fire.”

Jenkyns replied: “But it’s also the two-tier policing system.”

That’s a claim coming from right-wing politicians who suggest the policing against the far-right extremists is much harsher than it was towards the pro-Palestinian marches.

The government has rejected that claim outright, and PM Keir Starmer described it as a “non-issue”.

Astonishing Andrea Jenkyns #Newsnight segment, where she refuses to take any responsibility for her language, suggests that islamophobia is equivalent to Rayner calling Tories 'scum' and claims she loves migrants - as long as they don't stay in houses and use GPs or dentists. ~AA pic.twitter.com/qPawf0CKv2 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) August 6, 2024