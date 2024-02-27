Minister Kicked Off LBC After Dodging Islamophobia Question In Lee Anderson Row

Nick Ferrari kicked minister Michael Tomlinson off his show this morning LBC

LBC host Nick Ferrari kicked minister Michael Tomlinson off his show after refusing to say whether he thinks Lee Anderson’s recent remarks were Islamophobic.

Anderson had the Tory whip removed over the weekend after he chose not to apologise for saying “Islamists” had “control” over London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, who is Muslim.

The incident has escalated into a major row over how the government has handled the issue.

When Tomlinson was sent out to bat for the government on Tuesday, LBC presenter Ferarri asked: “Why was it necessary for Lee Anderson to have the whip removed? Where was the tolerance there?”

Tomlinson replied: “What Lee said was wrong, and as a result of what he said, he had the whip removed from him.”

“What was it specifically that meant the whip had it go? We agree it was wrong, but why was it wrong?” Ferrari pushed.

The minister said: “Nick, it was wrong.”

Ferrari asked again: “Why was it wrong?”

“What he said was wrong,” the minister repeated. “As a result of what he said, the whip was removed.”

The host, looking a little exasperated, said: “Let’s try this a different way. Was it Islamophobic?”

Tomlinson just repeated his stock answer once more – but Ferrari did not give up. He asked: “Minister, was it Islamophobic?”

The minister, again, only said it was “wrong”.

Finally, the LBC presenter gave Tomlinson one more chance, asking: “Minister, I’m going to, and I’m normally a very polite man.

“I’m actually going to effectively put the phone down.

“I’ll ask you now for the third time. I’ve asked you six times, for the third time, was it Islamophobic?”

When the minister just said it was “wrong” for the sixth time, Ferrari said: “I’ll have to curtail the interview there, I’m grateful for your time but enough already.”

You can watch the toe-curling exchange here:

'For the third time was it Islamophobic?'

'Nick it was wrong.'

'I'll have to curtail the interview there, enough already.'@NickFerrariLBC cuts off the Illegal Immigration Minister after he refuses to confirm whether Lee Anderson's comments were Islamophobic. pic.twitter.com/usNWrtPVmc — LBC (@LBC) February 27, 2024