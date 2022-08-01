Minister Pours Cold Water On Calls For Bank Holiday To Celebrate Lionesses' Euro Win

Liz Truss, Therese Coffey and Nadine Dorries at the game on Sunday night. JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images

A Cabinet minister has dismissed calls for an extra bank holiday to celebrate the Lionesses’ victory.

Therese Coffey said people can find their own way to celebrate England’s 2-1 victory over Germany.

The work and pensions secretary, who was at the final on Sunday night with Tory leadership contender Liz Truss, said the public “don’t need” an extra bank holiday.

Labour leader Keir Starmer was among those who had previously called for an extra bank holiday if the women stormed to victory.

Absolutely incredible. What a match.



We are all so, so proud of the @Lionesses. They have been an absolute class act and inspiration throughout this tournament and tonight history has been made.#WEURO2022 #Lionesses pic.twitter.com/4KmQT49XjP — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) July 31, 2022

However, Coffey told LBC: “I know that the Lionesses are gathering this morning in Trafalgar Square.

“I think that people can find their own ways to celebrate and don’t need an extra holiday to do that.

“But it’s been a great tournament and honestly the sheer jubilation yesterday was extraordinary and I know that the millions of people watching it and listening to it will have been inspired as well.”

The secretary of state, who is backing Truss for leader, said there was “no official” policy from her campaign on whether there should be a bank holiday.

Work and Pensions Secretary Thérèse Coffey says 'people can find their own ways to celebrate' the Lionesses 2-1 victory over Germany and they 'don't need' an extra Bank Holiday.@NickFerrariLBC pic.twitter.com/fcSNWYNi6v — LBC (@LBC) August 1, 2022

Up to 7,000 supporters will have the opportunity to join the team at an event hosted by veteran player Alex Scott in Trafalgar Square from 11am on Monday.

The free entry event is on a first-come first-served basis, with live music from DJ Monki, a showing of tournament highlights and a Q&A involving the players and manager, Sarina Wiegman, before the trophy is lifted.

Prime minister Boris Johnson, who watched the match from home with his children Wilfred and Romy, praised the team on their “stunning” victory.

Tory leadership contender Rishi Sunak tweeted a photograph of himself cheering on the team and Truss was spotted at the game.

Politico’s London Playbook was told Truss was seen “having an absolute rave” and when Ella Toone scored England’s opener she “turned around and was giving it large to the crowd.”