Miriam Margolyes' New British Vogue Photoshoot Is Giving Total Pride And Joy

Miriam Margolyes Fairfax Media via Getty Images

Stop what you’re doing and get a look at British Vogue’s latest cover, featuring the incomparable national treasure that is Miriam Margolyes.

The 82-year-old star is one of a host of LGBTQ+ figures who are appearing on different covers for the magazine’s Pride issue.

Advertisement

On her cover, Miriam looks every inch the icon that she is, sporting a royal blue wrap and elaborate mesh headpiece.

And as if that wasn’t fabulous enough, she’s also posed nude for the magazine, paying homage to Calendar Girls with some strategically-placed buns.

Now that is camp.

Miriam Margolyes pays homage to Calendar Girls in her British Vogue photo-shoot Tim Walker

Advertisement

Speaking to Vogue about coming out in 1966, when homosexuality was still illegal in Britain, Miriam said: “I never had any shame about being gay or anything really. I knew it wasn’t criminal because it was me. I couldn’t be [a] criminal.”

She added: “I think gay people are very lucky, because we are not conventional, we are a group slightly apart. It gives us an edge. We’re good artists, we’re good musicians. And I like being gay. I wouldn’t want to be straight for anything.”

As well as the Bafta winner, British Vogue has put together an impressive list of cover stars for its Pride issue, including singers Rina Sawyama and Janelle Monáe.

Advertisement